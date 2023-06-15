Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 9,922 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $115,878,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,336,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 664.8% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 825,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,385,000 after purchasing an additional 717,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,852,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,351,000 after purchasing an additional 649,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,423,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of RPV stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.31. 119,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $90.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.35.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.