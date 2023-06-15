Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 9,922 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $115,878,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,336,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 664.8% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 825,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,385,000 after purchasing an additional 717,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,852,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,351,000 after purchasing an additional 649,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,423,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RPV stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.31. 119,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $90.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.35.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.