Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Butterfly Network

In other news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 64,536 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $127,781.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,448,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,930.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 64,536 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $127,781.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,448,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,930.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence T. Weiss sold 52,296 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $116,097.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,264,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,174.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,271 shares of company stock valued at $263,874 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Stock Up 3.1 %

BFLY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,855. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 215.28% and a negative return on equity of 46.69%. The company had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 target price for the company.

About Butterfly Network

(Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.