Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Butterfly Network
In other news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 64,536 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $127,781.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,448,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,930.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 64,536 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $127,781.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,448,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,930.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence T. Weiss sold 52,296 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $116,097.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,264,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,174.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,271 shares of company stock valued at $263,874 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.15% of the company’s stock.
Butterfly Network Stock Up 3.1 %
Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 215.28% and a negative return on equity of 46.69%. The company had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 target price for the company.
About Butterfly Network
Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.
