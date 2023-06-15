Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 9,088 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $460,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,236.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 202,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000.

SPYV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.02. 906,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,030. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $43.05. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

