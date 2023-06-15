Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,999 Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WASH. TheStreet lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Washington Trust Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Washington Trust Bancorp stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $28.25. 55,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,119. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $55.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.13. The stock has a market cap of $480.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $82.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 23.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

