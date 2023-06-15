Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 1.0% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,586,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $568,897,000 after buying an additional 11,442,697 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7,630.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,845,000 after buying an additional 3,553,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after buying an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPD stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,720,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,108. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $27.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.57.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.17%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.