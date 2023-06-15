Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Down 26.9% in May

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,100 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the May 15th total of 348,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,551.0 days.

Brenntag Stock Performance

BNTGF stock remained flat at $78.07 during midday trading on Thursday. Brenntag has a one year low of $54.03 and a one year high of $82.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.36.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

