Bravo Mining (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) PT Raised to C$4.80

Bravo Mining (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$4.10 to C$4.80 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Bravo Mining Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of BRVMF opened at $2.65 on Monday. Bravo Mining has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.72.
