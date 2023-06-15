Brand Architekts Group (LON:BAR) Shares Down 1.5%

Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 32.55 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.41). 15,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 36,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.42).

Brand Architekts Group Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.22 million, a PE ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

About Brand Architekts Group

Brand Architekts Group plc operates in the beauty sector in the United Kingdom, other European Union countries, and internationally. The company provides skincare products, haircare products, body care products, bathing products, gifting, and accessories under the Skinny Tan, Super Facialist, Dirty Works, DrSALTS+, Kind Natured, Fish Soho, MR.

