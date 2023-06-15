Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $11.96 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 141,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 10.7% of Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 97,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 426.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 48,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 39,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 840,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,219,000 after acquiring an additional 39,108 shares during the period.

ESGU stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.30. 104,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.91. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $96.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

