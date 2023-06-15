Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.7% of Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,871 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,770,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,887 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,762,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,240,000 after purchasing an additional 664,440 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,734. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

