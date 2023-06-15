Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 189 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truefg LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $279.51. The stock had a trading volume of 177,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,747. The stock has a market cap of $91.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.54. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $279.51.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

