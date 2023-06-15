Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,426 iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises 0.1% of Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITOT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $323,903,000. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 910,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,227,000 after purchasing an additional 69,496 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 887,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,601,000 after purchasing an additional 53,600 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,269,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,770,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.65. 172,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,953. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $77.44 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.44. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.