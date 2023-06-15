Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Up 42.9% in May

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Price Performance

BORUF remained flat at $4.71 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $6.32.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include compensation payments for players, catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

