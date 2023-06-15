Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Up 42.9% in May

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Price Performance
BORUF remained flat at $4.71 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $6.32.
