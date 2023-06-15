BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE DMB opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

In related news, Director John C. Cardona, Jr. sold 5,880 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $64,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 18.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.