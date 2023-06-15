BNP Paribas Upgrades Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) to Neutral

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OCDGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocado Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $665.00.

Ocado Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCDGF opened at $5.20 on Monday. Ocado Group has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $11.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.82.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

