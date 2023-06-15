Blue Whale Capital LLP Buys 7,700 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Blue Whale Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises 8.3% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $48,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.6 %

LRCX stock traded down $9.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $620.09. 255,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,258. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $644.60. The company has a market cap of $83.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $553.43 and its 200-day moving average is $503.74.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

