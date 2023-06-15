Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the May 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.44. 86,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,554. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $14.13.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

