Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,204 shares during the period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust comprises about 1.2% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXMT. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 27,299 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 194,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 155,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of BXMT stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 393,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,463. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $31.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 518,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,927,795.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,549 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $83,519.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 518,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,927,795.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,880 shares of company stock valued at $186,367 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

