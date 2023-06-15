Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE BGX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.01. 32,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,969. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $12.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 92,594 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 61,883 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,102,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 148,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 61,826 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period.

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

