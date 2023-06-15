BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.27% of BlackRock worth $282,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,360,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Castellan Group now owns 3,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $5,584,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.92.

Shares of BLK traded up $6.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $698.68. 43,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,233. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $665.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $691.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

