BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,271,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,438,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 398,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,298,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $3,360,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $10.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $703.29. The stock had a trading volume of 168,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,244. The company has a market capitalization of $105.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $665.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $691.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

