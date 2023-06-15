Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Short Interest Up 140.0% in May

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the May 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66.0 days.
Blackline Safety Stock Up 6.2 %
Shares of BLKLF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74.
Blackline Safety Company Profile
