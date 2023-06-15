Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the May 15th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Blackboxstocks Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of Blackboxstocks stock opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Blackboxstocks has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $9.50.
Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative return on equity of 203.66% and a negative net margin of 124.91%.
Blackboxstocks, Inc engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
