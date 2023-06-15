Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the May 15th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Blackboxstocks Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Blackboxstocks stock opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Blackboxstocks has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative return on equity of 203.66% and a negative net margin of 124.91%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blackboxstocks stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLBX Get Rating ) by 286.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.90% of Blackboxstocks worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackboxstocks, Inc engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

