Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) is P2 Capital Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 282,655 shares during the quarter. Blackbaud makes up approximately 12.8% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. P2 Capital Partners LLC owned about 3.11% of Blackbaud worth $97,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 400.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 4,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at $5,098,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $144,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,750.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,275 shares of company stock worth $1,377,474 in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackbaud Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.72. 38,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,440. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $75.50.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $261.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.35 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLKB shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded Blackbaud from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

