BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Up 142.9% in May

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BK Technologies Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BKTI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. BK Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.61% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of BK Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $89,815.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 324,388 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,297,256.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Suzuki bought 2,350 shares of BK Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $31,701.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,650 shares of company stock valued at $132,177 in the last 90 days. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKTI. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 21.8% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 577,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 103,303 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BK Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BK Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 22,904 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BK Technologies by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 315,974 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BK Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 28.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) and related components. It offers KNG Series and BKR Series radios operate in both the P25 digital and analog modes which are used primarily in government, public safety, and military applications; and BK radio products for intellectual property applications.

Featured Articles

