Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $362,129,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Biogen by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,182 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 726.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,576 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 48.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,717,000 after acquiring an additional 503,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.27.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $298.30 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.54 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.18.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.