Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.83 and last traded at $12.93. Approximately 2,486,161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,721,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BYND has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Beyond Meat Trading Down 4.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.58) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

