Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the May 15th total of 48,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $12.75. 8,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,756. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $475.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $13.25.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.50 million. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 60.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.2002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. This is a boost from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC grew its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 61.7% during the first quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

