Berenberg Bank Raises Dalata Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:DLTTF) Price Target to GBX 510

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2023

Dalata Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:DLTTFGet Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 490 ($6.13) to GBX 510 ($6.38) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Dalata Hotel Group Price Performance

Shares of DLTTF remained flat at $3.48 during midday trading on Thursday. Dalata Hotel Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.48.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

