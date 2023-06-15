Berenberg Bank Raises Dalata Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:DLTTF) Price Target to GBX 510

Dalata Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:DLTTF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 490 ($6.13) to GBX 510 ($6.38) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Dalata Hotel Group Price Performance
Shares of DLTTF remained flat at $3.48 during midday trading on Thursday. Dalata Hotel Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.48.
Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile
