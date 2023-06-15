Bensler LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bensler LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.46. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $49.40.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

