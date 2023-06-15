Bensler LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bensler LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $105.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.95. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

