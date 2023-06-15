Bensler LLC Has $10.88 Million Stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Bensler LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,803 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Bensler LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bensler LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $10,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ULST. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2,005.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504,424 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,578,000. Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,097.6% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 245,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after buying an additional 225,074 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2,054.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after buying an additional 180,806 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 698,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,914,000 after buying an additional 171,164 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ULST opened at $40.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.13. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.34.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

