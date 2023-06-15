Bensler LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Bensler LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,903,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,050,000 after buying an additional 112,571 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.81. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $107.06.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

