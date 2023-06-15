Bensler LLC Buys 4,898 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bensler LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.88.

Block Price Performance

Shares of SQ opened at $63.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average of $68.03. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Block news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $2,022,138.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $27,514,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,846 shares of company stock worth $15,386,284 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

