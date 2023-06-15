Bensler LLC Buys 153 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bensler LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. KLA makes up 1.2% of Bensler LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bensler LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in KLA by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $733,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $480.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $482.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,401 shares of company stock worth $15,585,942. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.89.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

