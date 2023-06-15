Bensler LLC Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bensler LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $214.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.53. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

