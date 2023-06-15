Bensler LLC Acquires Shares of 93,800 JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Bensler LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 93,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,000. Bensler LLC owned 0.39% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 260.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JAGG opened at $46.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.67. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $52.88.

