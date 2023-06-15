Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,844 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up 1.8% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 208,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,114,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.08.

Shares of ROP traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $457.30. 45,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,455. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $463.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $450.65 and a 200 day moving average of $438.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

