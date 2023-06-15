Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Has $421,000 Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,254 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 71.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.84.

Insider Activity

Autodesk Price Performance

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $750,601.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,672. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.28. The stock had a trading volume of 220,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,889. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.94 and a 200 day moving average of $200.85. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.