Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,024 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,839 shares of company stock worth $4,738,239. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EA stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.34. 246,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,014. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $135.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EA. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.59.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

