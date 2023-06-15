Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,447 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,447 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,376. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.53. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The company has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTNT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.30.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $529,258.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $529,258.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $358,823.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,767 over the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

