Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.94. 352,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,775. The stock has a market cap of $95.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.