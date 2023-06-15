Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Director Rui Botica Santos Buys 300,000 Shares

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Rating) Director Rui Botica Santos purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$19,500.00.
Belo Sun Mining Stock Performance
TSE:BSX opened at C$0.06 on Thursday. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 12.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08.
About Belo Sun Mining
