Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 809,200 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the May 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 12.5 %

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 13,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,673. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BLCM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.49% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 28.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

