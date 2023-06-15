BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Down to $208.12

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $208.12, but opened at $193.51. BeiGene shares last traded at $200.50, with a volume of 112,374 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BGNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen raised their target price on BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.16.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene Trading Down 2.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.52 and a 200-day moving average of $234.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.66) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.44 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 41.58% and a negative net margin of 123.48%. BeiGene’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 7,000 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.72, for a total transaction of $1,776,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Advisors Ltd. Hhlr sold 1,250,212 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total value of $244,053,884.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,086,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,127,100,092.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 7,000 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.72, for a total value of $1,776,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,424,790 shares of company stock valued at $500,550,126 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in BeiGene by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BeiGene by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

(Get Rating)

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.