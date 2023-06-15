Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after purchasing an additional 851,071 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,611,000 after acquiring an additional 636,203 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 336.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,511,000 after acquiring an additional 320,346 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $575,562,000 after acquiring an additional 242,658 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $81,813,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOC traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $450.71. 221,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,997. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $429.10 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $452.92 and its 200-day moving average is $473.22.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

