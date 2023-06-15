Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 111,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,861 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,326,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,169,000 after acquiring an additional 242,396 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.33. The company had a trading volume of 311,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,612. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $119.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.29.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,432,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,976,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock worth $5,117,562 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

