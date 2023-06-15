Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,430,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,750,000 after purchasing an additional 161,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,910 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $460,136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,196 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $54.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,853,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,170. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $57.89.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.
