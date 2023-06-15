Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Update

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the May 15th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.7 %

BMWYY stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.70. 33,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,949. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.66.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Dividend Announcement

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $2.2587 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

