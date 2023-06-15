Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Up 163.0% in May

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 163.0% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Bavarian Nordic A/S Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BVNRY traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,915. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $19.31.
About Bavarian Nordic A/S
