Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Up 163.0% in May

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 163.0% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVNRY traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,915. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $19.31.

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

